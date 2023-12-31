Police praise trouble-free NYE celebrations

Police have reported an almost incident free night on New Year's Eve across Warrnambool, Port Fairy and Portland.
A police spokeswoman said an examination of reports to police overnight on December 31 indicated very little that required police attendance and/or attention.
"I don't want to say it was quiet but that's certainly the way it appears," she said.
There are no new people in the Warrnambool police station cells and although there were reports of rowdy people at the Warrnambool foreshore beach kiosk, police found nothing that required intervention when they attended.
"The most I've got is a penalty notice for about $700 being issued for public urination. That's about it," she said.
There were reports up to 5000 people attended the Woodford Cup meeting at the Warrnambool racecourse as a precursor to NYE activities.
Police are warning of extra traffic along the Hamilton Highway.
Heavy traffic is expected along the Hamilton Highway from Inverleigh west to Barunah Plains where the Beyond The Valley Festival is being held, east of Cressy.
"Where possible, please avoid all non-essential traffic in this area of the Hamilton Highway and surrounds on Monday, January 1," a police spokesman said.
A major police operation was conducted across the state overnight to ensure Victorians could bring in the new year safely with fireworks at a number of south-west foreshore venues.
Thousands of police worked throughout the night with general duties, plain clothed and specialist police saturating the Melbourne CBD, as well as key regional centres and holiday destinations.
Scores of police monitored crowd behaviour in Melbourne's CBD as hundreds of thousands of people gathered to watch the fireworks displays.
Provisional statistics for the New Year's Eve blitz across the state indicate there were 33 people arrested for various incidents including assaults, sexual assaults, traffic offences and a robbery.
Police responded to 64 fireworks-related incidents, several of which resulted in serious injuries and fires
Omni operations were activated in Melbourne's CBD, St Kilda and Geelong foreshores, which provided police additional powers to search and detect weapons.
During a combined 3687 wand-searches, police seized 26 weapons from the streets.
Across the evening, a combined total of 3627 preliminary breath tests and road-side drug tests were conducted.
Four people were caught drink driving, while 15 people were found to be driving while drug affected.
The bolstered presence will continue today, with a particular focus on foreshores as the warm weather continues.
Police will also be staging random drug and alcohol testing sites across the state.
Assistant Commissioner Mick Grainger said police prepared extensively for New Year's Eve so it was pleasing to see thousands of people were able to come into the CBD and enjoy the festivities safely.
"We also saw great crowd behaviour at suburban and regional community celebrations, with people taking responsibility for their own behaviour and looking out for their friends."
"There were only a small number of people who did the wrong thing, but they were dealt with swiftly by police, so the atmosphere was in no way spoiled.
"For those driving home today - remember we will be setting up random drug and alcohol testing sites across the state so if you think you're over - please do not take the risk as chances are you'll be caught."
