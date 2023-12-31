'Burden on volunteers': Charity shop cluttered with dumped items

Piles of garbage bags have been dumped outside a Warrnambool charity shop, prompting a plea for genuine donations during business hours.
The Salvation Army opportunity shop closed for 11 days from December 23, 2023.
Residents making the most of holidays to clean up their homes blatantly ignored two large signs pleading for no donations outside of opening hours with full garbage bags, loose clothes and books, carpet and a bedhead dumped during the holiday period.
Salvation Army manager Chris Philpot said there was no longer a donation bin provided to Warrnambool residents after moving from the former headquarters in Lava Street to Mortlake Road.
He said a part of the reason was due to an increase in pre-loved goods being dumped at the site.
When donations are left outside for long periods of time they can become damaged by the elements or strewn across the roadside when rifled through.
Mr Philpot said the store also often received broken and damaged goods which could not be passed on.
He said charity dumping cost the organisation around $2000 a month in waste management and disposal.
"It also puts a further burden on volunteers," he said.
Mr Philpot said donations could now be made inside the charity shop during business hours.
He advised those cleaning up around the house to contact the thrift shop direct, either by person or by phone, and to only donate things in saleable condition.
"We appreciate the support the thrift shop gets through donations and people shopping in store," he said.
The Lava Street opp shop opens 10am to 4pm daily from January 2.
