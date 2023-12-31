Thief seen trying to get into cars at AquaZone found with stolen items

Police are requesting north Warrnambool residents make a report to police if they notice items stolen from their vehicle or letterbox.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Bec Joosen said a Warrnambool man in his early 20s was arrested on Friday, December 29.
He was located with various items which lead investigator Constable Rachel Giffening to believe he was involved in accessing unlocked vehicles in north Warrnambool and residential letterboxes.
That man was seen in the AquaZone carpark attempting to gain access to vehicles and the suspicious activity was reported to police.
Items found on him suggest other offences may have been committed in an area bordered by and including Grafton Road, Botanic Road, the Warrnambool racecourse, Moore Street and as far north as Royal Court.
The man was arrested, interviewed, charged with theft from vehicles and has been bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on a later date.
Sergeant Joosen said locking vehicles and putting valuables out of sight went a long way towards preventing crime.
She also requested holidaymakers secure and lock their tents after a number of thefts were reported to police on Sunday, December 31, in the Lake Pertobe/foreshore area.
"This is an annual issue so we are requesting that people secure their property and to report any suspicious behaviour immediately to police," she said.
Senior Constable Shay Ryan, at the Warrnambool police station, is also looking into the theft of a two-metre tall ornamental pear trees from the Cassady's Bridge estate area in north-west Warrnambool.
Sergeant Joosen said gardeners had planted the ornamental pear trees and olive trees in an area near the estate.
She said about 20 trees, valued at about $1000, had been removed from that area and police suspect a ute and/or trailer would have been used by the thief to remove the trees.
About 250 trees were planted to replace the original Cyprus trees and 20 have been stolen.
Anyone who saw someone removing the trees or working in that area is requested to contact Senior Constable Ryan at the Warrnambool police station on 55601333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
