Woodford Cup victory a belated birthday present for trainer

JAPANESE-bred galloper Mystery Island gave Warrnambool trainer Shane Jackson a late birthday present in winning the $50,000 Woodford Cup on Sunday, December 31.
Mystery Island, aided with a perfect ride from jockey Harry Coffey, defeated Mister Me by two lengths with Station One back in third place.
Jackson, who was a top jumps jockey before taking over as stable foreman for Lindsey Smith, has two horses in work.
He said the win at Warrnambool racecourse was a huge thrill.
"I'm over the moon with the win," Jackson told The Standard.
"It was my 37th birthday on Christmas Day and this is a great belated birthday present.
"I've got to thank Lindsey and all the staff at the stable, they have all helped out in various ways.
"Mystery Island has turned into a very special horse for me. He gave me my first winner as a trainer at Bendigo back in May."
Jackson praised Coffey for his "great ride" on Mystery Island.
"He had Mystery Island well placed in the run and he only had to press the button and Mystery Island was just too good for his rivals," he said.
Jackson said a jumps career was the long-range plan for Mystery Island.
Meanwhile, weather conditions paved the way for a big crowd to attend the popular race meeting.
Woodford Racing Club president Phil Irvine said a cool breeze kept people off the beach and saw them attend the local race day.
"We were really happy with the crowd numbers," Irvine said. "We had lots of holidaymakers on- course. It was just too cold for them to go to the beach.
"The meeting ended a 34-year sponsorship deal between Peter 'Cork' Walsh and the club for the Mac's Hotel Cup as Cork has sold the pub. We made a presentation to Cork to acknowledge his support and service to the club."
The Koroit and Port Fairy cups will be run at Warrnambool's next meeting on January 7.
