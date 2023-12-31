Japanese visitor, American college graduate toast of Warrnambool tournament

A JAPANESE visitor playing on a grass court for the first time is celebrating her maiden Australian tennis tournament win.
Unseeded Sakurako Yano used her creative style to overcome number one seed Jessie Mount 6-3, 6-4 in the Warrnambool Grasscourt Open women's singles final on Sunday, December 31.
In the men's final, Traralgon-raised top seed Joshua Charlton, who plays on the ITF World Tour, was too strong for promising Melbourne teenager and number three seed Cooper Errey, winning 6-0, 6-1.
Charlton, 24, graduated from the University of Oregon in June. His opponent Errey will attend the same American college from mid-2024.
Charlton, in a kind post-match gesture, gave Errey a cap with the university's famous duck mascot on it as a way of welcoming him into the fold.
Yano, 23, arrived in Australia on a 12-month working visa roughly four months ago, taking a gap year from university.
She jumped at the chance to play in a tournament and is now planning to return for Warrnambool's next major event on the March long weekend.
Playing on a grass court for the first time was a challenge Yano embraced - she understood the ball wouldn't bounce as much and knew to bend her knees and stay low.
Small in stature, Yano, who played tennis at a high level in Japan, used her craftiness to her advantage across the four-day tournament.
Charlton said it was special to play against Errey who was preparing to join the University of Oregon.
"When I was over there Cooper was doing really well and was highly ranked," he said.
"(Schools) are always looking to try and get good recruits and the coaches are pretty intense about it and they heard about Coop and I was able to give him (the coach) some insight and he was really happy to get another Aussie onboard."
Charlton said his win at Warrnambool was the ideal way to finish 2023 as he prepared for a busy 12-month period.
He plans to travel across Australia and overseas playing ITF matches in a bid to build his world ranking and potentially move into the second-tier ATP Challenger Tour.
The humble player said he lived a "pretty privileged lifestyle getting to do what I love and play at a high level".
"I haven't played on grass in a while so it's always great to come back and play on the grass and I think with each match I got a little bit better," he said of his success at Warrnambool.
"I knew Coop was a very good player, I've played him in the past so I knew I had to be switched on today and lucky enough I was."
