Man stable after ejected from vehicle, then trapped and flown to hospital

UPDATED, Sunday, 10.40am:
Police will investigate possible contributing factors to a single-vehicle rollover on a rural property at Chapple Vale early Sunday morning, December 31.
Colac police Sergeant Greg Hagart said that soon after 2am on Sunday morning three men in their early 20s were driving a vehicle on a rural property at Chapple Vale, about 45 kilometres south-east of Cobden.
"While attempting to descend down a hill the driver has lost control and rolled that vehicle," he said.
"One male was ejected and suffered serious injuries. It does appear he was then trapped under the vehicle.
"The other two males were uninjured.
"Police members will be conducting further inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the single-vehicle rollover which may result in police charges."
It's believed the two uninjured men had tried to flip the vehicle off their friend while they were waiting for emergency services to arrive.
Ambulance Victoria has confirmed paramedics were called to a private property at Chapple Vale soon after 2am.
A spokesman said a man in his 20s suffered upper and body injuries - chest and leg injuries.
"He was in a serious but stable condition and airlifted to The Alfred Hospital - his observations were good," he said.
Emergency services from around the region, including Princetown, Cobden and Apollo Bay, attended.
Colac police, ambulance and State Emergency Service volunteers assisted at the crash scene.
The HEMS4 rescue helicopter was called and transported the injured man, who was having trouble breathing, to The Alfred Hospital in a serious condition.
Mid Sunday morning an Alfred Hospital spokeswoman said the man was now in a stable condition.
Sergeant Hagart said while the injured young man may have been initially lucky to have been thrown from the vehicle, he was equally unlucky for that same vehicle to roll onto him.
He requested that all drivers obey all driving laws when operating a vehicle in an attempt to reduce the main contributing factors to road trauma - speed, impaired driving (alcohol and/or drugs), seatbelts, distraction, fatigue and hoon driving.
