Magistrate warns those who breach court-imposed orders will be jailed

A 34-year-old Warrnambool man again charged with breaching court-imposed orders has been jailed for another four months.
Joshua Hall was charged with persistent breaches of orders and admitted similar prior offending in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court.
A lawyer had requested another community corrections order in the hope his client could live the rest of his life without offending.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Hall had similar jail terms in the past.
"As has been said to you in the past, you can't simply keep breaching these orders," he told Hall.
"You knew absolutely because you have been to jail for breaching such orders in the past and you knew you were breaching every time you did.
"It's nonsense to say otherwise.
"You have a very extensive and lengthy history involving violence and violence against women.
"There's no alternative but another term of imprisonment."
The magistrate said Victoria' highest court - the court of appeal - had made its position clear on those who breached such orders.
He said that court had clearly indicated that effective enforcement of court-imposed orders was needed, especially against those who threatened violence or committed violence against protected persons.
Mr Lethbridge said orders were put in place for a reason and needed to be strictly obeyed.
He said those people subjected to such orders needed to be aware there was severe punishment for breaches.
"Those who disregard such orders must anticipate that the court will take an extremely stern view and they will be subject to significant and severe punishment," he said.
"Unless you want to spend the rest of your 30s in jail it's time to pull up and stop. If you breach court orders you will be in jail," Mr Lethbridge told Hall.
The magistrate said the defendant had a range of drug and mental health issues but he needed to take responsibility and control of his life.
"I'm not going to place you on another CCO," he said.
"You have the capacity to look after yourself. If you keep offending you will spend longer and longer in jail.
"I do note this offending is not underpinned by serious violence."
Hall was jailed for four months and will be out in days with 114 days of that sentence already served at the time of sentencing.
