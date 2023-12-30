City's Indian community at home with festive celebration

The city's southern Indian community has emulated its Christmas and New Year celebrations back home with a gathering on Saturday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
About 60 people from Warrnambool, Terang, Koroit and Portland came together at St Pius X Primary School on December 30 to sing, dance and share a meal.
Indian delights on the menu included tapioca and fish curries, mutton stew, rice and chicken.
Even part-organiser Jerin Matthew said back home in Kerala, Christmas was celebrated by going door-to-door to sing carols.
"We start doing it 10 days before Christmas," he said.
"There are so many other religions in India so we go to all the people, not just the Christians - they all celebrate it."
Mr Matthew said another tradition was lighting up a five-pointed star for the entire month.
He said the celebrations at St Pius included cultural programs, games and carols.
"Of course we all celebrated Christmas in our homes, but it's nice to celebrate it together," Mr Matthew said.
He said in the lead up to December 25, members of the south-west southern Indian community visited each other's homes to sing carols.
"The children really enjoyed it, many of them were seeing it for the first time," Mr Matthew said.
"They really enjoyed the time with Santa who gave them candy."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.