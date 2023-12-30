Budding swimmer joins older brother on series' honour roll

AN emerging swimmer has replicated his older brother's feat in winning a leg of the Shipwreck Coast Swim Series.
Melbourne-based teenager Harry Hay, 19, won the Port Fairy race on Saturday, December 30, defying choppy conditions at East Beach to cross the finish line in 14 minutes and 55 seconds.
Hay's older brother Thomas, who is now living, studying and working in Sydney, is a multiple Moyneyana swim winner who has recently retired from swimming to focus on his university degree.
Hay, who is aligned to the Lorne Surf Life Saving Club, finished the 1.2-kilometre race ahead of Tom Urquhart and Cooper Sutherland.
Reigning series champion Ebony Ebenwaldner won the women's leg, finishing in 17.01 ahead of Rachel Ward and Lauren Fleetwood.
Hay, who used the swim as a warm up for the famed Lorne Pier to Pub on January 13, was thrilled to win the four-leg series' opener.
"I think it was my fourth time doing it. My brother Thomas has won the last three years maybe and he's just retired from swimming so I thought it was my opportunity," he said.
"I thought it was pretty choppy, along the back stretch you had to look for the buoys a lot to make sure you were on line and not heading the wrong way.
"I tried to get out to the lead early because I am a pool 800m-1500m swimmer, so I thought if I could get the early lead no one would really chase me because I have the fitness."
But it's in the pool, not ocean swimming, where Hay's true passion lays.
"This year I medalled in the 1500m at age nationals and the 1500m at open short-course nationals, came third as well," the soon-to-be Deakin University student said.
The distance freestyle specialist swims for MLC Aquatic in Kew, completes up to 10 sessions a week and has major goals for 2024.
"I am targetting open nationals, Olympic trials and world short-course trials," Hay said.
"I have a bit of training on the horizon. I don't like how 50m, 100m can come down to just how you start and being able to think during the races and tactically change how I am racing depending on what everyone else is doing (is what appeal to me about longer races)."
The Shipwreck Coast Swim Series also includes races in Portland on January 7, Warrnambool on January 27 and Port Campbell on February 4.
