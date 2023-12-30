The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Program director steps down after almost a quarter of a century

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated December 30 2023 - 9:47pm, first published 5:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Felix Meagher poses with a statue of Irish musician Willie Clancy in Ireland in 2023.
Felix Meagher poses with a statue of Irish musician Willie Clancy in Ireland in 2023.

A founding member of an annual summer event will step down after being at the helm for 24 years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.