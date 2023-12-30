Man returns to broken down vehicle burnt out

A man in his 50s returned to his broken down vehicle on Friday night to find it burnt out.
Detective Senior Constable Dave Hughson, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit said the car ran out of petrol on Foxhow Road in Duverney about 8.20pm on December 29, 2023.
He said the incident happened near the intersection of Lower Darlington Road.
"He locked the vehicle and walked west towards Camperdown and called his dad to pick him up," Detective Senior Constable Hughson said.
"He's gone to get help and unknown offenders have broken into his car by unknown means and set fire to the car and stolen some tools."
Detective Senior Constable Hughson said passersbys extinguished the fire before the CFA arrived.
He said the white 2018 Kia Sportage wagon was worth $30,000.
Detective Senior Constable Hughson said the tools, which included drills and batteries, were worth $650.
A CFA spokesman said it took 12 minutes to have the incident under control.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Warrnambool police on 5560 1333, or report anonymously to crimestoppers.com.au or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
