Injured walker rescued from popular south-west trail

Portland SES volunteers have assisted paramedics in rescuing an injured bushwalker at a popular south-west trail.
A VICSES spokesman said Portland members attended the southern end of the Cobboboonee National Park at 12.46pm on December 28, 2023.
He said volunteers stayed for about an hour, helping to locate the patient and extricating them from the scene of the incident.
"Volunteers were assisted by the patient's walking party," he said.
He said members used an all-terrain vehicle to transport paramedics to the scene and then the patient who was on a stretcher that was loaded onto the vehicle.
SES advised bushwalkers to become familiar with emergency markers located on trials as they pinpoint exact locations during an emergency in public open spaces or hard-to-define areas.
The markers display three letters and three numbers which gives an exact location of where the markers are.
She was last seen on an organised bus trip/bushwalk near Swan Lake camping ground in the Mount Richmond area about 10.45am on Wednesday, December 20.
An extensive search was coordinated by Victoria search and rescue squad members in the area, involving about 30 specialist officers, but no sign has been found of Kay.
