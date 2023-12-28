The Standard
Council hopes small grants for plans will result in big cash for works

By Jessica Greenan
December 29 2023 - 10:30am
Corangamite Shire central ward councillor Ruth Gstrein said the council needed to ensure project planning was complete so any state or federal funding received could be used immediately.
Refurbished club rooms and upgrades to accessibility are two ways one south-west shire is driving greater participation in sports.

