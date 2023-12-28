Council hopes small grants for plans will result in big cash for works

Refurbished club rooms and upgrades to accessibility are two ways one south-west shire is driving greater participation in sports.
It comes after Corangamite Shire councillors at their December meeting voted to distribute $27,000 to four sporting facilities in order to plan expansions.
That included $7500 to the Cobden Football Netball Club for a quantity surveyor to cost club room upgrades and the completion of a feature and level survey.
It also included a further $5600 to the Pomborneit Cricket Club to design plans for existing and proposed new club rooms, $6700 to the Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club for a quantity surveyor to cost work to meet accessibility and inclusion requirements, and $7200 to the Timboon Bowling club to design plans for alterations to club rooms, amenities and its entrance.
Central ward councillor Ruth Gstrein explained the significance of the move.
"This amount of funding doesn't seem significant in the bigger picture," she said.
"But it's really important to these organisations to get that quantity surveying done, the feature and level surveys and plans to get them ready.
"We're seeing when money is available through state and federal governments we've got to get it in there and get it in quickly. They need to be shovel-ready (and) this a way of ensuring these community groups are ready to go when the funds do come available."
Mayor Kate Makin said in recent years there'd been a focus on female participation in sport and recreation and increasing access.
"This has meant clubs need to improve their facilities so women, girls, and people with accessibility needs can all participate," she said.
"Council's facility design grants are designed to help do the preparation work, such as getting schematic designs or engaging quantity surveyors to prepare cost estimates for redevelopment or new builds.
"That level of detail is needed first before seeking funding for the physical works."
