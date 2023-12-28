Station One chasing third straight country cup

MACEDON Lodge trainer Liam Howley is confident Station One can extend his golden run in country cup races at Warrnambool on Sunday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
After landing success at Dunkeld in November and Traralgon earlier this month, Station One will be chasing a third straight cup win in the $50,000 Woodford Cup over 1700 metres.
The five-year-old son of Toronado won't just be bringing his own great form into the December 31 race, but that also of his jockey Alana Kelly.
The 24-year-old, who partnered Station One to tough front-running wins in its two cup wins, continued her own impeccable country cups run with a victory for Plumpton-based trainer Patrick Payne aboard Pearl Rain in the Nhill Cup on Boxing Day.
Whereas he once might have, Howley has resisted the temptation to send his in-form galloper to town and is confident he has another cup win in him on New Year's Eve.
"He is obviously getting up in the weights now, which makes it hard in these handicaps, but he certainly hasn't gone backwards since Traralgon," he said.
"I ummed and ahhed about running him at the Valley last week, but I thought there is another cup on offer, we may as well keep with the original plan.
"I felt last prep I pushed him to town too quick and that was his undoing."
Howley said the drop back in distance should pose no problems for Station One, a previous winner over both 1600m and 1800m.
"Learning from last prep, which was again part of why we didn't go to the Valley last week, I thought the mile and a half really stretched him and I think he's tougher at the shorter trip," he said.
"He's nice and sharp, so we'll give him his chance at three straight."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.