The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

South-west set for a drizzly, overcast New Year's Eve

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated December 29 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 12:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There may be a drizzle of rain while people across the south-west watch the New Year's Eve fireworks. Picture file
There may be a drizzle of rain while people across the south-west watch the New Year's Eve fireworks. Picture file

South-west residents and visitors may be met with a drizzle of isolated showers on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.