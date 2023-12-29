South-west set for a drizzly, overcast New Year's Eve

South-west residents and visitors may be met with a drizzle of isolated showers on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Stephanie Miles said the south-west would be overcast on Sunday, December 31, 2023 with a chance of the sun shining through on Monday, January 1, 2024.
"The south-west can expect partly cloudy days with light isolated showers mostly on/near the ranges," Ms Miles said.
"These isolated showers should only bring one to two millimetres of rainfall on either day.
"(The) Monday may be slightly sunnier than the Sunday."
The temperature is expected to be a minimum of nine degrees and a maximum of 22 in Hamilton on NYE, between 13 and 20 degrees in Port Fairy, between 12 and 21 degrees in Warrnambool and between 13 degrees and 19 in Portland.
It is predicted to be a minimum of nine degrees and a maximum of 25 in Hamilton on NYD, between 13 and 21 in Port Fairy, between 11 and 23 in Warrnambool and between 13 and 20 in Portland.
It comes after showers persisted on a cold and windy Christmas Day across the south-west.
Rainfall of 19.2 millimetres was recorded in Hamilton on December 25, 2023, with 11.2 millimetres in Port Fairy, 8.4 millimetres in Warrnambool and 5.4 millimetres in Portland.
This was followed by 22.6 millimetres in Hamilton on December 26, 2023, 4.6 millimetres in Port Fairy, 3.8 millimetres in Warrnambool and 13.4 millimetres in Portland.
