College tennis graduate travels world in bid to rise up rankings

A recent college graduate and up-and-coming tennis professional believes hard work and belief are key ingredients for anyone aspiring to play tennis at a higher level.
Josh Charlton is contesting Warrnambool Grasscourt Open's men's singles title this week, with the 24-year-old the top seed in the field of 64.
Charlton, who grew up in Traralgon, attended Warrnambool's summer tournament every year from the ages of eight to 18 before spending the past five years playing division one college tennis at the University of Oregon in the US.
"I was lucky enough to finish with the all-time wins record (at Oregon), which I was very humbled but proud of," Charlton said. "It was a great program... just the resources that the top tier college tennis programs have is unbelievable.
"I was super stoked to get an opportunity to go over there and play."
Charlton has been travelling the circuits full-time since graduating from the University of Oregon in June, 2023, as he works to lift his professional rankings.
"It's just travelling and playing the ITF Futures tour and ITF World Tour," he said. "So far this year, I've been to China, Greece, New Zealand, all up-and-down the east coast of Australia.
"Just trying to get as many ranking points in the system as possible."
Charlton said his time at college was a "great stepping stone" in getting him to where he was now.
"At 18 I probably wasn't ready to play professionally," he said. "But I think college is a great opportunity to go and use the resources and really build your body and game and mind, to make you tough and able to deal with travel week-in and week-out and a lot of time away from home."
Charlton, whose dad Graham is a long-time tennis coach in Traralgon, encouraged players to follow their tennis dreams.
"I think I've always just been a pretty skinny kid from Traralgon who I like to think competes hard, so I think if any of these kids want to do that (college) I think it's more than attainable," he said.
"You've just got to work hard and be disciplined and just really compete hard and want it.
"I think it takes a lot of belief - I'd be very humbled if the kids could look at me as an example and think they could achieve and there is no reason why they can't.
"Everyone's a player from somewhere."
After an intense past six months on the circuit, Charlton said he would spend January playing some regional grass events and ITF pro events in Victoria before a longer stint competing overseas.
Charlton has enjoyed a strong run to reach Warrnambool Grasscourt Open open men's singles semi finals on Saturday, December 30. With a bye in round one, Charlton won his second and third round match-ups, as well as his quarter final in straight sets.
The pro, who is leaning into his serving and volleying on the grass this week, hopes to advance to the Sunday, December 31 final.
