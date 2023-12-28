Council submits its $1.3 million shopping list to the state government

Footpaths, road resealing and handrails top one south-west council's $1.3 million shopping list for the state government.
Corangamite Shire Council has nominated seven projects for funding as part of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, for delivery in 2024-25.
Among those would be a $314,889 intersection upgrade to Blind Creek Road - Sandy's Lane, Bookaar, and $224,023 worth of guardrail installation at Timboon Terang Road, Eastern Creek Road, Sadlers Road and the Mount Leura Summit.
Other projects would include:
Central ward councillor Geraldine Conheady said she was thrilled with the funding.
"All of these projects are going to bring a lot of benefit to our community," she said.
"(In Terang) there's been a lot of activity in the area with the P-4 school moving across to the Dow Street location and we've got the kinder there, the new Hampden Specialist School there.
"There's people, cars, pedestrians there in greater numbers every day of the week now so to see those projects coming forward around that school precinct - I'm very grateful for that."
North ward councillor Nick Cole added one area in particular needed an urgent fix.
"It's great to see council spending money on fixing roads, others aren't," he said.
"One of them is Blind Creek Road, I was through there the other day and it's not good, it needs fixing. It's quite dangerous in some spots.
"...up around Skipton there's a bit of work being done too, Port Campbell as well, so it's going everywhere around the shire."
