The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Council submits its $1.3 million shopping list to the state government

JG
By Jessica Greenan
December 29 2023 - 10:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corangamite Shire central ward councillor Geraldine Conheady says the projects chosen will have a direct benefit to the community.
Corangamite Shire central ward councillor Geraldine Conheady says the projects chosen will have a direct benefit to the community.

Footpaths, road resealing and handrails top one south-west council's $1.3 million shopping list for the state government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.