Trainer confident lightly-raced galloper will go the distance

YOUNG Warrnambool trainer Adam Chambers hopes extensive schooling over jumps will help Duhlata's chances of running out a strong 3000 metres on the flat at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Duhlata faces the 3000 metres for the first time on December 30 but Chambers is confident the lightly-raced galloper will run out the distance after an encouraging performance to run second at his last start over 2500 metres.
Linda Meech, who had the ride for the minor placing at the Valley over 2500 metres, keeps the mount for Saturday's race.
"We're on trial for the 3000 metres but I'm confident he'll run well," Chambers told The Standard.
"We've built up his stamina with a lot of schooling over the jumps. He jumps really well and I would say we'll look at some jumps races for Duhlata next year.
"I was quite happy with his run in the 2500 metre race. He was probably back a shade too far in the early stages of the race before finishing it off good.
"Duhlata gave the indication he'll run out 3000 metres. Linda gave us a good report following the race so we're going there on Saturday quietly confident he'll run well."
From his 17 starts Duhlata has won three races and collected more than $74,000 in stakemoney.
Fellow Warrnambool trainers Symon Wilde, Tom Dabernig, Shane Jackson and Daniel Bowman are all hoping for metropolitan success at the last city meeting for 2023.
Wilde saddles up Perle Bleue while Bowman accepted with Fortunate Kiss.
Miss Tallchief is Dabernig's runner on the 10-race program and Jackson will be represented by Grand Promenade.
