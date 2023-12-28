The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Trainer hopes to follow in father's footsteps by winning popular cup

By Tim Auld
Updated December 29 2023 - 9:57am, first published 9:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde is hoping to taste success at the 2023 Woodford Cup. Picture by Racing Photos
Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde is hoping to taste success at the 2023 Woodford Cup. Picture by Racing Photos

SYMON Wilde is looking to end 2023 with a bang at the big Woodford Cup meeting at Warrnambool on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.