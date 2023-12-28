Trainer hopes to follow in father's footsteps by winning popular cup

SYMON Wilde is looking to end 2023 with a bang at the big Woodford Cup meeting at Warrnambool on Sunday.
Wilde saddles up six runners on the eight-race program on December 31, including Mister Me in the $50,000 Woodford Cup.
The lightly-raced five-year-old was unplaced in the Werribee Cup at his last start after winning the Donald Cup but Wilde advised punters to forget the Werribee Cup performance.
"Mister Me is better than his effort in the Werribee Cup," Wilde told The Standard.
"I'm not sure what happened in the Werribee Cup. Punters have just got to forget that run and go on his Donald Cup win.
"He just never fired at Werribee.
"The Woodford Cup looks an ideal race for Mister Me."
Talented jockey Jordan Childs has been booked by Wilde to ride Mister Me in Sunday's feature race.
"It's the first time that Jordan will ride Mister Me," he said.
"There's no need to give Jordan instructions. He's a very good jockey.
"He's been doing a fair bit of riding for us lately and he's riding a few for us on Sunday."
Wilde is hoping Mister Me will give the stable its third victory in the Woodford Cup.
"My dad Bill won the Woodford Cup in 2006 with Youthful High and Fresh Breeze in 2007," he said.
"We haven't had many runners in Woodford Cup over the last few years.
"I would love to win the Woodford Cup in my own right because it's such a popular meeting.
"There's always a big crowd of tourists and locals there enjoying the day."
Wilde's other runners are Star Of Tavistock, Talk Of Stars, Actaeon, Coastal Town and Thunder Point.
The Woodford Cup, which is race seven on the program, is scheduled to start at 5.50pm.
