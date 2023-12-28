Accused man makes threat to kill within 30 minutes of bail release

Two Warrnambool men are in the police station cells accused of family violence and stalking not long after being released from custody.
A Warrnambool police spokesman said a 36-year-old man was arrested on December 28 at 9.40pm and charged with breaching an intervention order.
He was released on bail and within 30 minutes he allegedly texted the victim and made threats to kill her.
The spokesman said the man was quickly re-arrested and has been charged with another four alleged offences, including making threats to kill, breaching a family violence intervention order, breaching bail and committing an indictable offence on bail.
He said another Warrnambool man was arrested and remanded in custody on his birthday after committing similar but unrelated offences.
He said that man presented himself at the Warrnambool police station at 10pm on December 28.
The 35-year-old man was charged with stalking, breaching an order and using a carriage service to harass.
Police will allege the man called the victim 92 times in a seven-hour period.
That man had not long served six months' jail for similar offending.
He refused to appear in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on December 29 with a lawyer citing withdrawals from methamphetamine and excessive alcohol use.
The man was remanded in custody and will appear in court on January 2.
The court heard there were no buses available to transfer prisoners to a remand centre and the man would remain in the Warrnambool police station cells until his next court date.
The other 36-year-old man appeared in the city's court and did not apply for bail.
He will appear in court again on January 4.
