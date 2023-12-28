First train to city cancelled as punctuality on the line drops below target

The first train to Warrnambool has been cancelled with passengers being advised to board replacement coaches for part of their journey.
The 7.20am Southern Cross to Warrnambool service was cancelled on Friday, December 29, 2023, due to a train fault.
V/Line announced online at 7.18am that passengers could board the 7.29am Waurn Ponds bound service to connect with coaches to complete their journey.
The service apologised for any delays.
It comes after track congestion delayed an afternoon service to Southern Cross on December 19 and a rail equipment fault on December 24, causing up to five hour delays.
V/Line worked with technicians and local coach operators on Christmas Eve to resolve the issue.
Warrnambool train passengers faced a series of major disruptions on the city's train line in November and early December with a six-hour journey to Melbourne on December 3, and a five-hour delay between Southern Cross and Warrnambool due to a signal fault on November 11.
The Warrnambool line recorded 67.8 per cent punctuality across November, well below the organisation's target of 92 per cent.
The reliability of the service was at 98.1
.
