Man in custody after family visit for Christmas breaches strict court order

A Melbourne man has been arrested after breaching a strict drug and alcohol treatment order by visiting his Hamilton family for Christmas.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The man pleaded guilty to offending in a Melbourne Drug Court on June 27, 2023.
He had spent 154 days in custody on remand and was released on the two-year order which focuses heavily on rehabilitation.
It is alleged he failed to comply with the order, a warrant was issued for his arrest and he was found at his parents' house in Hamilton.
The order has a strict condition that he live at a Melbourne address.
The man was expected to apply for bail in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 28, but another condition of the order states he must appear before a drug court magistrate.
The man was remanded in custody and will appear in court again on January 9.
Warrnambool has been hoping for the specialised court in the region since it was raised in 2016 as part of the state government's Ice Action Plan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.