Post festive clean-up could bring more cans to city's bulk deposit spot

The Big R's Shed workers are hoping the post-festive-season clean-up will bring more cans, cartons and bottles to the city's only bulk container deposit machine.
Residents have claimed more than $35,000 in refunds from the machine in the two months since its launch at Are-able's (formerly WDEA Works) Albert Street premises.
The scheme rewards Victorians with a 10-cent refund for every eligible container they return to the reverse vending machines.
The machine is the only one that sorts large volumes of containers in the region.
The next closest depots are in Geelong, Horsham and Ballarat.
The launch of the depot has led to an extra six support workers and 10 supported employees who rotate through the business, ensuring the operations run smoothly.
To date they have processed over 350,000 containers, equating to $35,000 in refunds and making a substantial impact on recycling and sustainability in our region.
Are-able NDIS services manager Nick Membery said the scheme aligned seamlessly with their ongoing efforts to "build a circular economy, in which all elements in the production cycle are used or recycled, minimizing pollution and waste".
"The scheme also represents another sustainable employment opportunity for people living with disabilities, which is a core focus of our organisation," he said.
"Our point of difference is our capability to efficiently sort large volumes of containers, saving customers valuable time during the holiday season. We do the work for you, ensuring a hassle-free experience."
Mr Membery said for added convenience Are-able offered a bag drop option for express service.
While the depot is closed over the Christmas and New Year period, workers are hoping the clean-up after the festive season will bring more containers for depositing when it re-opens on January 2.
Mr Membery said when containers were dropped off people have multiple options for receiving refunds, including a digital transfer to a bank account, PayPal transfer, or the option to donate the funds to a charity of their choice, spreading the joy of giving during this season of giving.
Eligible containers for the scheme include non-concentrated fruit or vegetable juice, flavoured milk, beer, soft drinks, and mixed spirits. Items not eligible for a fund are glass wine and spirit bottles, juice bottles larger than one litre, milk containers, cordial bottles, concentrated fruit or vegetable juice, and health tonics.
