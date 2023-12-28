World-class coach called on: Warrnambool export back on the NBA stage

WARRNAMBOOL export Trevor Gleeson is returning to the NBA as an assistant coach.
The five-time NBL-title winning coach has signed with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Gleeson spent two seasons with the Toronto Raptors before returning to Australia in May following a change of personnel at the Canadian-based franchise.
The father-of-two, who led Perth Wildcats to five championships across eight seasons before embarking on his first NBA stint, has been working in commentary covering the FIBA World Cup and NBL season during his time away from the coaching hot seat.
Gleeson joins first-year Milwaukee head coach Adrian Griffin at the Eastern conference club and will work with world-class basketballers such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
"We were in a little bit short-handed, one of the staffs with the least amount of coaches so we thought it would be beneficial to bring someone on," Griffin told reporters.
"I worked with Trevor in Toronto, just had a lot of respect for him."
Gleeson had been linked to head coaching jobs at NBL clubs Adelaide 36ers and Illawarra Hawks.
Those two clubs have appointed interim coaches after parting ways with CJ Burton and Jacob Jakomas respectively during the 2023-24 season.
