Number of women and children escaping violence skyrockets across region

The number of women and children escaping violence surged in the south-west in a year that brought stability to the city's family violence support service.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Emma House's annual report released in December 2023 shows 164 families were supported in refuge and transitional housing properties, an 84 per cent spike from the year before.
The service has been moving towards a "core and cluster" refuge to enable a smooth transition upon the completion of its planned refuge build which is expected to start in 2024.
The core and cluster model is a multi-unit crisis accommodation, providing self-contained units where women and children receive onsite staff support in a safe and secure environment.
Emma House chief executive officer Helen Bolton previously told The Standard the state's lack of long-term, secure and affordable housing options too often led women to feel they had no option but to stay in an unsafe relationship.
But the service has seen significant growth in demand across its crisis accommodation program, as well as its after-hours response which took an average of nearly two calls a week.
The 101 after-hours responses included emergency accommodation, risk assessment, safety planning and essential material aid.
There were 121 women who safely remained in their own homes with 110 security audits conducted under Emma House's personal safety initiative.
That resulted in the supply of 44 personal safety devices, 29 CCTV systems/video doorbells, and 10 car/house bug sweeps for monitoring devices.
The report shows Emma House also provided 617 family violence flexible support packages, 349 case management outreach responses, 800 legal services and 332 individual legal clients.
The legal program saw a 42 per cent increase in the number of clients assisted from the previous year, and a 56 per cent increase in the number of services provided.
"We also achieved a 66 per cent increase in ongoing legal representation work, which includes ongoing representation in court, tribunal, dispute resolution or general litigation matters. The program assisted 29 representation matters this year, a significant increase from 10 matters in the previous year," the report said.
Emma House's principal solicitor resigned in late 2022 in what was a turbulent year for the south-west's family violence service provider.
The service had three people as chief executive officer or acting CEO in a six-month period, leading it to merge with larger Geelong-based Sexual Assault & Family Violence Centre in October 2023.
Emma House chairperson Sue Kelly said the past 12 months had brought stability to the service.
"With Emma House experiencing a number of challenges over the past few years, this decision means a sustainable future for our organisation, for our clients, staff and the south-west community," she said in the report.
"The impact of family violence remains high in our region and we are committed to ensuring women and children impacted by family violence receive specialist and timely responses and support.
"With The SAFV Centre's guidance and leadership, and on the ground support, the appointment of Danielle Lavithis, client services manager and Amy Lane, principal solicitor, the team has thrived with stability, strong processes and trauma-informed practices, ensuring the needs of an increasing number of clients in the south-west region across many of our services was met."
Ms Kelly acknowledged their staff who remained "steadfast in their commitment to our clients and their work during times of change, disruption and without consistent leadership".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.