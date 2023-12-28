Refreshed council program hopes to attract new businesses to shire

A new scheme aims to make a south-west shire one of the most business-friendly areas in the state.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Up to 40 per cent of enabling infrastructure costs and 50 per cent of fees or charges would be subsidised with council funds for businesses significant to the community under Corangamite Shire's new Business Assistance Scheme.
Mayor Kate Makin said attracting new businesses was central to the council's 2022-2032 plan.
"This new integrated BAS will help local businesses grow and make it easier for (them) to establish in our shire," she said.
"It will also give businesses connections to expert or professional services and advice."
As part of the four-stream program, up to $3000 would also be available for business facade improvements, while $2000 would be available to support entrepreneurs, creatives and established businesses to create and deliver projects.
Businesses may be eligible for a further $2000 to support inclusive projects to encourage enterprise skills, build economic capacity and employment opportunities.
The grants and subsidies would only be made available for projects which were ready to be implemented. All proposals must be discussed with the council's economy and erosperity team for consideration.
The new scheme came as the council provided more details about a 30-year plan to develop a business park in Camperdown which would set the town up as a food and fibre powerhouse.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.