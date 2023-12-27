The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Posters put up to remind bushwalkers about missing woman Kay

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 28 2023 - 10:07am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing Portland 74-year-old woman Kay. There has been no sign found of her in a week since she went missing.
Missing Portland 74-year-old woman Kay. There has been no sign found of her in a week since she went missing.

Police are requesting anyone in areas west of Portland to keep an eye out for signs of two missing people.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.