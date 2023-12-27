Posters put up to remind bushwalkers about missing woman Kay

Police are requesting anyone in areas west of Portland to keep an eye out for signs of two missing people.
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said officers would be putting up flyers in the Swan Lake area on Thursday, December 27, in relation to missing 74-year-old woman Kay.
Heywood district youth Lauchlon Humphries was also swept out to sea from rock pools at Cape Bridgewater about 7pm on Tuesday, December 19.
Kay was last seen on an organised bus trip/bushwalk near Swan Lake camping ground in the Mount Richmond area about 10.45am on Wednesday, December 20.
The alarm was raised on Wednesday evening.
Kay was last seen wearing a tan coloured broad-brimmed hat, blue-patterned scarf, khaki trench coat, royal purple jacket, deep blue top, light blue jeans and black shoes.
She was carrying a brown leather duffel and a black bag with orange knee pads strapped to it.
An extensive search was coordinated by Victoria search and rescue squad members in the area, involving about 30 specialist officers, but no sign has been found of Kay.
Detective Sergeant von Tunk said mystery surrounded Kay's disappearance.
He said buggy club members had been scouring the area and there were bushwalkers active around the location, which covers Mount Richmond and Kentbruck, especially at this time of year.
"We are requesting people keep a lookout for Kay or clothing she was wearing or other items she may have discarded," he said.
"We have no idea which direction she may have headed and we'll just keep searching in and around that area.
"Today we'll be putting up posters along the Great South West Walk and other tracks in that area to remind people to keep an eye out."
The detective said there were also plans to put up a drone in coming days to look for signs of missing 14-year-old Heywood district youth Lauchlon Humphries.
He was playing in rock pools with another 15-year-old south-west boy at about 7pm on Tuesday, December 19, when pressure from a nearby blowhole caught them off guard.
They were swept under the waves, and while the 15-year-old was able to hold onto the rocks, the 14-year-old was swept below the surface and out to sea.
An extensive search failed to find any sign of the 14-year-old.
