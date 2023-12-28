Who said it: 2023 memorable south-west sports quotes

SPORT is emotion-fuelled.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
There are highs and lows and, as such, athletes and their families speak with passion.
The Standard has looked back at some of the memorable quotes from 2023.
"It is a part of growing up. The bird one day learns how to fly and they fly." - Proud dad Thomas Lual on his son Luamon moving away to start his AFL career. Luamon was drafted to Essendon with pick 39 in November.
"It was a glorious uncertainty because knowing a bit about football, if you don't do the job you get the arse very quick. I was highly aware of that." - New Hampden Football Netball League life member Peter Cook on how he landed at Warrnambool as coach in the late 1950s. Cook went onto lead the Blues to three premierships.
"He's like another dad to me. I absolutely love him. It will be sad to see him go. The effort he puts in and the guidance he gives all the girls, he loves them all like they're his kids. You saw (captain) Molly (McKinnon's) speech - they have a lot of respect for him." - Warrnambool Mermaids basketballer Louise Brown on retiring coach Lee Primmer. He stood aside after leading the team to back-to-back Big V championships.
"It got to the point where the doctor said to me 'you actually need to start eating food or you're going to die'. Because my liver was failing, my kidney was failing and it was time for me to wake up and get past it which is easier said than done." - Emerging Koroit swimmer Charli Dobeson on her battle with anorexia. Swimming has helped aid her recovery.
"My family has sacrificed for me to go and do something I love so it's a good opportunity now I can put back even though it's going to take me six months to get through the 'honey to-do list' that (wife) Dawn has for me. It's my turn now to put back in and enjoy it." - Warrnambool export Trevor Gleeson on returning to his family in Perth after a two-season stint with NBA club Toronto Raptors as an assistant coach. Gleeson is now bound for America as an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks.
"I'll never forget the doctors told me that I would not be able to walk again after the treatment and there was no way known that I would play footy. It really hurt me when the doctors told me those things because all my mates were playing Auskick." - Timboon Demons under 18 captain Bailey Delaney reflects on his battle with cancer as a child.
"I remember calling (wife) Belinda, saying 'shit, I've just tested positive and I've either got a four-year ban (for a banned substance) or I've got cancer'. At the time I didn't know which one I'd prefer." - Warrnambool recruit Ben Cunnington on how he found out he had testicular cancer during his AFL career with North Melbourne.
"It's been lovely to watch him grow into an accomplished, confident - still quiet - well respected (person) in the club." - Proud mum Christine McCluggage on son Hugh's impact at AFL grand finalist Brisbane.
"These guys were superheroes to me. The likes of Harry Lee, Nick Thompson, Shannon Beks, Sam Thompson - all those types of guys - at the footy club when I was 10 or 11 they put a smile on my face when they said 'g'day' to me just because I looked up to them so much." - South Warrnambool teenager George Stevens on playing in the Hampden league grand final. Stevens was drafted to AFL club Geelong two months later.
"The promoters need to make money for us to make money. It works hand in hand but right now I don't think the races pay enough to cover the cost of one tyre, let alone four." - Australian sprintcar superstar James McFadden on some of the challenges facing the sport in his home country.
"It's a bit like winning a game and losing a game. If you have a win you're on top of the world and when you land a recruit you feel unreal. Then you might have done three or four months' work to try and get a guy and he says no and that's like when you get beaten by a point." - Camperdown coach Neville Swayn on the highs and lows of recruiting footballers.
"Early on, it broke my heart, but I put my head down, bum up and done the hard work and got back." - Luke Irving on becoming a Nirranda premiership player after missing out on two other Warrnambool and District league flag opportunities.
"Two minutes before the kick I was like 'oh no, we've lost' but then Talor (Byrne) came out of the middle and laced me up (with the kick) and I felt on top of the world then. I was shaking... but it went through. It was crazy." - Koroit teenager Archie Tepper on kicking the winning goal in the Hampden league under 16 football grand final.
"It was exactly the same scenario - I took a step back to move forward and no one was anywhere near me. I turned around because it felt like someone kicked me in the back of the leg again. It was groundhog day really." - Retiring Warrnambool Seahawks basketballer Alex Gynes on his career-ending injury. He escaped a second Achilles tear but suffered a serious calf strain.
"They've partied all year - I don't think it's going to stop now." - Victorious coach Geoff Williams on Nestles winning the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's grand final.
"Age definitely wasn't something in question at all. I feel like I've got lots of energy to give." - Russells Creek's Hannah van Zyl, at 19, will be the youngest A grade coach in the Warrnambool and District league in 2024.
"I've just known from being in the pits and talking to drivers, even in America... at the end of the day, we're just not getting paid enough, we've got millions of dollars worth of race cars and we're racing for two-to-three grand. It's not really viable." - Sprintcar driver Rusty Hickman on the issues plaguing his sport.
"No matter what the result, it will be good someone in the family wins." - North Warrnambool Eagles footballer Ben Mugavin on playing against brother Jeremy, a South Warrnambool player, in the Hampden league decider.
"She is just a presence on court. When she gets on the court she just lifts every single player around her. I'd rather have her on my team on one leg than not have her on my team at all." - North Warrnambool Eagles coach Maddison Vardy on 150-gamer Skye Billings who has had three knee reconstructions and a ruptured Achilles.
"A guy hit a pothole and his tyre exploded and brought about 20 of us down and I just got sent into the ditch and sliced my arm up on the edge of the road unfortunately." - Camperdown export Bailey McDonald on how he sustained an elbow injury while cycling in Queensland.
"Two years ago, no one wanted to do the job and last year we weren't supposed to win a game and we (just) missed out on finals. This year we added a couple of players and a co-coach and here we are playing in a semi-final." - Outgoing Cobden co-coach Dan Casey who stood aside for family and travel reasons after the Bombers' 2023 Hampden league campaign.
"Above all things the well-being of our players is the number one thing - we don't want them playing on a surface that is sub-standard or one where they end up getting injured." - South Warrnambool acting president Steve Harris on the Roosters' muddy Friendly Societies' Park home base. It was forced to move home games.
"As soon as you hop off the plane everything feels different, the heat, the smells, the humidity. It's not a bad thing, just different. An experience you kind of have to be there to understand." - Warrnambool's Darby Lee on attending the World Cup one-day final in India.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.