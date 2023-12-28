Who said it: 2023 memorable south-west sports quotes

"My family has sacrificed for me to go and do something I love so it's a good opportunity now I can put back even though it's going to take me six months to get through the 'honey to-do list' that (wife) Dawn has for me. It's my turn now to put back in and enjoy it." - Warrnambool export Trevor Gleeson on returning to his family in Perth after a two-season stint with NBA club Toronto Raptors as an assistant coach. Gleeson is now bound for America as an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks.