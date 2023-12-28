The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Basketball

Who said it: 2023 memorable south-west sports quotes

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated December 29 2023 - 9:03am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(clockwise) Luamon and Thomas Lual, Christine and Sam McCluggage, Hannah van Zyl, Lee Primmer, Archie Tepper and Charli Dobeson. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero, Sean McKenna and Anthony Brady
(clockwise) Luamon and Thomas Lual, Christine and Sam McCluggage, Hannah van Zyl, Lee Primmer, Archie Tepper and Charli Dobeson. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero, Sean McKenna and Anthony Brady

SPORT is emotion-fuelled.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.