Police officers lucky to avoid injury in ramming attack at primary school

Police officers were lucky to escape injuries after a thief rammed a police vehicle during a burglary at the Alvie Primary School.
A Western region crime squad spokesman said on Christmas Eve Colac uniform police officers attended at the school and found a man inside a caretaker's shed.
The thief was able to get in his vehicle - a stolen white single cab tray ute.
He drove at police officers and rammed their vehicle before fleeing.
Police said the utility was stolen from Shelford and is still missing. It is a 2005 Mazda Bravo with the registration plate number 1WY-9LN.
Items stolen from the groundsman's shed included a pressure washer, brush cutter and compressor.
Detective Senior Constable Rob Ashton, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said the driver of the stolen Mazda Bravo immediately after ramming the police vehicle was involved in evading highway patrol unit members at speeds of about 150kmh heading east.
"It was fortunate the two uniform police members were not injured, although I understand one of the officers was squeezed in a door during the ramming incident," he said.
"We are still looking for that stolen Mazda Bravo utility and anyone with any intelligence is requested to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.
"This was serious high-end offending. One of the likely charges carries a mandatory five-year term of imprisonment."
