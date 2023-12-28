Runners feast on summer events as Flaggy 5 series returns

A father-and-son with a passion for running are eager to take part in a series of family-friendly fun runs this summer.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Richard and Callum Wade will cross the start line on Wednesday, January 3 for the Flaggy 5 series - a four-week Warrnambool Athletics Club-run event at Flagstaff Hill.
Participants can either walk or run two distances - 2.5km or 5km - with the series also held on January 10, 17 and 24.
Richard, who has been involved with the athletics club for 15 years, said the Flaggy 5 was a "great family event".
"Adults and kids of all ages can have a go, you don't need to be incredibly fit," he said. "It's good fun for the whole family."
Both keen runners, Richard and Callum, an Emmanuel College student, compete in the club's winter events while in summer they train with the DPS stable and attend gift meetings, as well as other local events including the upcoming Surf 'T' Surf.
Callum, 13, enjoys the camaraderie of the Flaggy 5 series and its scenic ocean views from the promenade.
"These events are really good, it's not really too competitive, it's more about the social side of things," he said.
"Everyone supports each other."
Though the Flaggy 5 is more about participation than competition, it doesn't mean Callum doesn't enjoy beating his dad.
"He's almost quicker than me over 5km, we'll try and run together and see what happens," Richard said.
Warrnambool Athletics Club vice president Peter Molan confirmed 50 percent of the money raised from this year's Flaggy 5 series would go to local charity, Middle Island Penguin Project.
Spot prizes are up for grabs at each run, while Molan said participants could stick around and enjoy live music, food and drink at Flagstaff Hill's 'Chill on the Hill' event after the run.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.