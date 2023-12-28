The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Runners feast on summer events as Flaggy 5 series returns

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
December 28 2023 - 2:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Callum and Richard Wade are excited for the return of the Flaggy 5 series this summer. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool's Callum and Richard Wade are excited for the return of the Flaggy 5 series this summer. Picture by Anthony Brady

A father-and-son with a passion for running are eager to take part in a series of family-friendly fun runs this summer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.