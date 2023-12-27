The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Thieves use bank card stolen in Mortlake from unlocked vehicle

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 28 2023 - 8:31am, first published 8:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thieves use bank card stolen in Mortlake from unlocked vehicle
Thieves use bank card stolen in Mortlake from unlocked vehicle

Police are seeking witnesses after thieves stole bank cards from an unlocked vehicle in Mortlake's Kerr Street.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help