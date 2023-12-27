Thieves use bank card stolen in Mortlake from unlocked vehicle

Police are seeking witnesses after thieves stole bank cards from an unlocked vehicle in Mortlake's Kerr Street.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Detective Senior Constable Lachie Barling, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said thieves entered the unlocked vehicle about 2am on Wednesday, December 27, which was parked at the Kerr Street address.
Multiple items were stolen from inside the vehicle, including personal papers, identification and bank cards.
Those bank cards have since been used at a number of stores between Mortlake and the Ballarat area and also online.
Police detectives will on Thursday be seeking CCTV footage from those stores in an attempt to identify the thief or thieves.
Detective Senior Constable Barling requested anyone who saw anything suspicious in Mortlake during the early hours of Wednesday contact the Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1158 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.