Development green light to bring 'short term boost' to Port Fairy housing

A state government planning panel says a new 63-lot housing development will provide a "short term" boost to Port Fairy's housing supply, but it is unlikely to help rocketing house prices in the seaside town.
The government released its report on the C75 planning amendment - which will pave the way for the development - on the last business day before the Christmas break. It recommended the amendment, and its associated subdivision, should proceed with only minor changes.
The report addresses several potential issues with creating a residential development on the proposed site, which borders both the Sun Pharmeceuticals manufacturing plant and the floodplain of the Moyne River and Belfast Lough.
The planning panel said the proximity to the Sun Pharma plant was the "front and centre" issue, because of the risk of residential development stunting the future growth of the facility.
"There is strong policy basis in the Victorian Planning Provisions for protection of existing industrial land uses," the report said.
"This industry has evolved on the site over many years and is of state and national importance as it produces sensitive pharmaceutical products. It is a key employer in Port Fairy and operates around the clock.
"The panel was mindful of the potential impacts of introducing a new residential use adjacent to an established industrial use. It notes the policy imperatives of protecting industrial land and the economic benefits of this significant industry for Port Fairy and indeed, the benefits of its production and outputs across Australia and the world."
The pharmaceutical plant creates significant noise and unpleasant odours, which have prompted complaints from existing residential neighbours in the past, but the panel decided there were ways the developer and Sun Pharma could collaborate to avoid most of the worst impacts.
But the report recommended delaying development of five of the proposed lots closest to the facility until the two parties could work out a solution to the noise and odour problems.
The panel took an "integrated" approach to deciding on the amendment, which meant the potential problems with the site had to be weighed against the dire need for housing in Port Fairy and Moyne Shire more broadly.
The lack of local housing has become a problem for residents and employers alike, with Moyne Shire Council creating worker housing in local caravan parks and offering cut price accommodation to businesses to help bring in extra workers through the summer peak season.
The panel said the proposed development, known as Rivers Run, would be a useful boost to Port Fairy's housing supply.
"The panel agrees the site will make a modest contribution to achieving policy objectives for long term housing supply... but benefits to supply in the short term and efficient utilisation of existing infrastructure cannot be discounted," the report said.
The report particularly praised changes the developer had made to increase the diversity of housing being proposed.
"The proposal includes provision of Lots 9 and 10 for affordable housing, Lots 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30 for medium density development, and Lots 45 and 55 to 63 as larger lots capable of re-subdivision or multi dwellings," it said.
"The proposal provides a high degree of lot diversity and housing options, potentially including for staff from Sun Pharma."
But the panel said it had "tempered expectations of the impact this will have on prices in Port Fairy".
One issue that featured more briefly was the risk of flooding to the houses due to the site's position next to the Belfast Lough floodplain.
This was partly thanks to the developer raising the proposed floor heights of the housing to meet the requirements of the Glenelg Hopkins Catchment Management Authority (GHCMA). But the main reason flood risk didn't feature more prominently was the related C69 planning panel decision, which reduced the proposed sea level rise benchmark for Port Fairy.
The council and GHCMA had originally wanted the C69 planning amendment - which sets development guidelines for the whole of Port Fairy - to plan for 1.2 metres of sea level rise by 2100, but the planning panel decided 0.8 metres was a more appropriate benchmark.
If the panel had stayed with the 1.2 metre yardstick a significant portion of the proposed Rivers Run development would have been subject to the planning scheme's flood overlay, endangering the proposal.
The same planning experts who made the sea level rise ruling also gave the green light to the C75 development.
The report will come before the council in early 2024, when councillors will decide to either accept the panel's recommendations in full, or discard the amendment and start from scratch.
