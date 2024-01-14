GALLERY: Mermaids make most of home-court advantage

Warrnambool Mermaids is gearing up its Country Basketball League finals tilt following a big win against Colac Kookas on Saturday, January 13.
The Mermaids - led by Molly McLaren (23 points) and Matilda Sewell (21) - were too strong for their rivals in the 104-54 home game.
The Mermaids play Horsham on the road in the final home-and-away game on January 20, with a win sealing top spot for the Matt Clarke-coached side heading into finals.
Meanwhile, Riley Nicolson (25 points) helped the Warrnambool Seahawks to a 94-51 win against Colac, while top four side Portland defeated Hamilton at home.
Terang Tornadoes, who hosted a double-header on Saturday and Sunday, enjoyed mixed results against top-ranked Horsham and Hamilton, with Ryley Hutchins and Justin Wallace scoring 30 apiece in each game.
