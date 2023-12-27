Rain no problem for charity golfers hoping to secure a hole-in-one

Rain isn't deterring people from trying to secure a hole-in-one at a Warrnambool charity golf event, according to one of the organisers.
The annual Warrnambool East Rotary Club Hole-in-One Competition at Viaduct Road is in full swing. The first hole-in-one was sunk on the opening day, December 26, 2023.
Team leader Mike Toone said the numbers were on par with previous years with about 140 people teeing off on Boxing Day.
Mr Toone said the overcast weather helped get more people to the competition.
"It's funny because it kind of suits us, because people at the caravan parks can't go to the beach," he said.
"They get sick of sitting in their caravans and tents all day.
"I think it helps us with maintaining the numbers (of participants) for some of the reasons other activities are curtailed."
The daily winner who is nearest to the pin and anyone who scores a hole-in-one throughout December and January gains entry to the shootout and the chance to win a new car. The shootout will run on January 26, 2024.
Mr Toone said the 2022-23 competition, which raised more than $80,000, enabled the rotary club to support about 35 south-west groups and organisations.
He said this included charities and foundations such as Warrnambool St Vincent de Paul, the Salvation Army, Standing Tall in Warrnambool and Western District Food Share (formerly Warrnambool and District Food Share).
Mr Toone said the money also went towards sensory rooms at primary schools and homelessness causes.
