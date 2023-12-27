Yep, that really happened: Roller skating a big part in city's history

When it comes to entertainment for Warrnambool's youth, roller skating has as rich a history as any pursuit.
But it isn't just a social outing to remember, Warrnambool has had some incredible skaters zipping around the ring.
This photo (above) was on the front page of The Standard on the first day of May, 1973.
Pictured are Warrnambool sisters Shirley (middle) and Christine Thwaites (right).
The lady on the left is their friend and a newcomer to Warrnambool, Renata Carrodus.
And it so happened that Miss Carrodus was indeed a former junior Italian national roller skating champion.
That's a pretty lofty title to have cruising around on a Saturday afternoon in Warrnambool.
And there was plenty of talent in the group photo (above), which is of the Warrnambool Roller Skating Club Marching team.
This photo shows the team before it headed to Queensland to take part in the 1966 national championships.
Roller skating is still healthy in the city with the Warrnambool Rollers operating a rink at the showgrounds.
But it was the days of this photo, and decades either side, where roller skating was a massive deal in the city.
As a child of the late '70s and early '80s, going to the roller skating rink was a highly anticipated event, no matter what time of year, with the rink always packed.
Memories include a bottle of soft drink to gulp down at breaks, having a crack but never mastering the limbo and going round and round the rink with your mates as the latest hits blurred out.
The rink this writer can recall was at the back of the old Palais building in Koroit Street.
This was built as part of the renovated Palais in 1939.
The rink was to later move to the tenpin bowling complex, famously becoming the Rollerbowl.
But the history of roller skating in Warrnambool goes way, way back.
We found a notice in The Standard from May 1914.
It stated "the town hall skating rink would open on Monday from 7 till 10 o'clock".
It went on to say that "good amusement was promised" and the town band would be playing during the evening.
