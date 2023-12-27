The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man found with stash of opioids during illegal stay at mum's house

Jessica Howard
AT
By Jessica Howard, and Andrew Thomson
Updated December 27 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man found with stash of opioids during illegal stay at mum's house
Man found with stash of opioids during illegal stay at mum's house

A Warrnambool district man was found with a stash of opioids during an illegal weeks-long stay at his mum's.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.