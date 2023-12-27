Man found with stash of opioids during illegal stay at mum's house

A Warrnambool district man was found with a stash of opioids during an illegal weeks-long stay at his mum's.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The victim was protected by a family violence intervention order which prohibited her 43-year-old son from staying at her home but she was too scared to say no due to fear of repercussions.
The man pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on December 27, 2023 to charges, including persistently breaching a family violence intervention order, and was jailed for 30 days.
The man can not be legally named because that could identify the victim.
The court heard police attended the victim's home after reports the man was suffering a drug-related health issue.
It was there the victim said her son had been staying with her for weeks, despite the intervention order.
The man was found in possession of a 22-gram bag containing a mixture of codeine and methadone.
He did not have a prescription for the codeine.
Victoria Legal Aid lawyer Kerry Schroeder, representing the man, said her client suffered an acquired brain injury after a serious accident at the age of 16.
She said the man was suffering homelessness and there was no crisis housing available in the region.
"Not even emergency accommodation," she said.
"He gets given one or two nights and he gets back out on the street and is not necessarily spending time with the most appropriate people."
Ms Schroeder said with nowhere to go her client returned to his mother's house.
Magistrate Kimberley Swadesir and a police prosecutor agreed it was a "sad situation" that the man had nowhere to live, and no crisis accommodation available to him.
But Ms Swadesir said the man simply could not return to the house he was banned from.
She said offenders could be sentenced to years in custody for the serious offence of persistently breaching an order, and the victim should not be scared inside her own home.
The man has already served four days in custody on remand.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Emma House 1800 366 238; South West CASA 5564 4144; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.