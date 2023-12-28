Police issue NYE warning to parents - 'We are not babysitters'

NB - FOR NYE
Port Fairy police are warning parents officers are not a babysitting service and fines will be issued to underage people in possession of alcohol on New Year's Eve.
A police operation will be conducted in Port Fairy on New Year's Eve backed by extra policing resources.
Port Fairy Sergeant David Walkley said the operation would include a specific focus on underage young people congregating in public areas and drinking alcohol.
He encouraged parents to have conversations with their kids about where they were going, who they were going to be with and to have a plan for teenagers to get home.
"And to not supply them alcohol," he said.
"It is an offence for persons aged under 18 to be in possession of alcohol in a public place.
"We don't want a repeat of previous years when police members have been forced to babysit 1000 underage children in the Port Fairy CBD to prevent assaults, injuries and property damage."
Sergeant Walkley said he was expecting about 20,000 people to be in Port Fairy for New Year's Eve, attracted by the annual Moyneyanna family parade during the evening and then later the fireworks at midnight.
"We want to remind people that they are not allowed to have open containers of alcohol in the Port Fairy CBD and fines will be issued under local laws," he said.
"There will be mobile and foot patrols around the town and with the extra police resources we'll be aiming for a highly visible police presence throughout the evening."
"Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated. We'll also be checking hotels and licensed premises for underage and intoxicated people.
"We want people to have a good time, we're not the fun police, but we want that to happen in a safe and friendly environment."
