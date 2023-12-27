Building secured for new youth centre following tragic Bochara crash

Hamilton is one step closer to having its own youth centre with hopes for it to serve as a safe space 24-7 following a tragic crash in 2023.
The mastermind behind the centre is Hamilton resident Lee-Ann Elmes, the mother of 15-year-old Joshua, who died alongside three others when the car he was in hit a tree at Bochara in May. Another was seriously injured.
Mrs Elmes said a historical building at Thompson Street would be home to the centre.
"It was originally the old stores and stables building for the Cobb and Co. coaches," she said.
"It's in town, so Thompson Street is quite a busy thing with the children anyway."
Mrs Elmes said it was also the perfect location because it was next door to the co-located national youth mental health foundation, headspace and Brophy Youth and Family Services.
Through consultation with the region's youth, the centre will include a kitchen with a cafe, pool tables, arcade games, air hockey and games consoles.
Mrs Elmes said it would also be a space for youth to study, play and record music, host groups and events and have a sensory room to "get away away from the hustle and bustle".
The centre will be run by the not-for-profit organisation Hamilton Youth Victoria. Mrs Elmes said the organisation had applied for federal funding to restore the building with hopes to open in May 2024.
"It's just now looking at getting help from the community to get the ball rolling on doing up the building," Mrs Elmes said.
"We're putting it out there to the Hamilton community if you've got the skills to help us out.
"We're also going to be doing fundraisers throughout the year."
She said while temporary counselling services were set up following the crash, it was good to have a permanent space for youth.
"It was great to have them for a small amount of time but when they left it was hard for the rest of the youth," Mrs Elmes.
"I saw lots of Joshua's friends were stranded, they didn't know what to do."
She said helping others was something her son did while dealing with his own mental health.
"I think he would be happy I'm trying to help the youth," Mrs Elmes said.
"At the same time this youth centre isn't just for those that passed on, it's for youth everywhere.
"It's a legacy in a sense but I don't want it to be triggering of the accident.
"It's to help the youth move on and see how we can make it better."
If you or someone you know needs support:
