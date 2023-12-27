Ten football moments that defined the 2023 season

Another year of football is in the books, with the 2023 season providing plenty of memorable moments.
A sea of red watched on as South Warrnambool broke a 12-year senior premiership drought in this year's Hampden league decider.
After a handful of years in the wilderness, the victory capped off the club's strong build in recent seasons as the Roosters put last year's preliminary final demons to bed by defeating North Warrnambool Eagles in September's grand final.
It was the year of the Roosters in a way, with the club winning both a senior and reserves flag, as well as several netball and junior flags.
Perennial forward Jason Rowan became just the second person in Hampden league history to surpass 1000 goals this year.
In a twist, it came at Port Fairy instead of Warrnambool after the forward crossed to the Seagulls ahead of the 2023 season.
Rowan later went on to level and surpass Tony Russell's all-time record of 1020 goals just a month after his first feat.
Dreams were fulfilled for South Warrnambool teammates George Stevens and Luamon Lual, as well as Penshurst's Jessica Rentsch in 2023, with all three getting picked up in the national AFL/AFLW drafts.
Lual landed at Essendon with pick 39 in November while Stevens had a nervous wait to learn he was headed up the highway to Geelong with pick 58.
A month later it was Rentsch's turn, with the speedy utility quickly snapped up by West Coast Eagles with pick two.
Arguably one of the biggest recruits to join the Hampden league in years, retired AFL star Ben Cunnington's south-west homecoming saw the tough-as-nails midfielder become a sought after signature at several clubs.
In the end it was Warrnambool who won the race, with Cunnington to call Reid Oval home in 2024.
The 32-year-old spoke to The Standard about his excitement to return to south-west Victoria with his family and start the next phase of their lives after he called time on a 14-year, 238-game AFL career at North Melbourne.
Nirranda has its eyes set on the rare three-peat in 2024 after celebrating back-to-back Warrnambool and District league senior premierships in 2023.
The Blues overcame a sluggish start to their premiership defence to finish second on the ladder, before executing an unblemished finals run.
The reigning premier's experience won out against the best of the regular season in Merrivale in the decider.
Camperdown's Hamish Sinnott held off more experienced rivals to take home Hampden league's biggest individual honour - the Maskell medal
At just 19, the midfielder - in his first of uninterrupted senior football for the Magpies - polled 18 votes in 16 matches to pip North Warrnambool Eagles' Jarryd Lewis and South Warrnambool's Josh Saunders.
Meanwhile, Nirranda midfielder John Paulin overcame a few injury-plagued seasons to take out this year's J.A. Esam medal as the best in the WDFNL.
Cobden and Terang Mortlake's return to Hampden league finals were good news stories.
While both clubs showed progress in 2022, a strong off-season recruiting period did the Bombers and Bloods a service.
Each club suffered a few shaky moments throughout the season, though eventually qualified for finals and made the most of it - the Bombers knocking off the reigning premier in an elimination final to celebrate their first finals win in seven years, while Bloods went all the way to a preliminary final.
Port Fairy's rise from a win-less 2022 season to Hampden league finals contenders for much of 2023 was great reward for those helping rebuild the Seagulls.
Led by new coach Dustin McCorkell - who was able to bring in a number of key recruits and personnel - the Seagulls proved one of the most entertaining teams to watch this season.
The return of Interleague came with a twist in 2023, with an under 23 format utilised for the Hampden league's one-off match against the Ballarat league.
Jonathan Brown returned to coach the side littered with the league's best up-and-coming talent.
However the AFL great suffered the first loss of his Interleague coaching career, with the Anthony Koutoufides-led BFNL side too strong in the 13.13 (91) to 11.9 (75) result at Mars Stadium.
GWV Rebels hosted a round of the Coates Talent League season at Reid Oval in 2023, nine years after their last appearance at the Warrnambool ground.
It was a successful outing, with the Rebels thumping Geelong Falcons 17.14 (116) to 6.4 (40), while the club's Hampden league contingent put on a show in front of friends and family, with five of the best six players coming from the south-west, including Koroit's Connor Byrne who booted five goals.
The Kangaroos claimed back-to-back Western Victoria Female Football League flags in 2023, downing minor premier South Warrnambool - who were yet to lose a game - in the grand final.
While the Roos' premiership defence started slowly, the team picked up pace at the right time of the season to sail all the way through the finals series, with Roos' ruck Millicent Chun best-on-ground in the decider.
