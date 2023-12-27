WHAT'S ON: A guide to New Year's Eve events in the south-west

CARNIVAL: Family Carnival On Tour with rides, games and food, Warrnambool foreshore, 6.30pm-10.30pm daily until the Australia Day weekend in 2024.
HORSES: Woodford Cup, Warrnambool Racecourse, gates from 12.30pm.
FAMILY: New Year's Eve on the Hill, picnic, live music, entertainment and food, Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village, 5.30pm-9.30pm, fireworks at 9.30pm.
PARTY: Barbecue and live music, Koroit's Noodledoof Brewing Co., noon to 5pm.
TENNIS: Warrnambool Grasscourt Classic, Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club, runs from December 28 to 31, 2023.
DINNER: Two-course meal, live music and children's entertainment, dress up in your favourite 1960s or '70s outfit, Warrnambool RSL, from 5.30pm-1am, music from 6.30pm.
FIREWORKS: Views from various vantage points across Warrnambool, the fireworks displays will run from 9.30pm-9.40pm and 12am-12.10am from the breakwater.
FORESHORE: Portland from 5.30pm, performances and live music from 6pm, children's activities from 6pm-9pm, fireworks at 10pm and midnight.
LIVE MUSIC: The Gordon Hotel and The Royal hotels in Portland, 10pm to 1am. Reckless, the Australian Crawl Tribute, The Star of the West Hotel, Port Fairy, 8.30pm-1am. Rhiz and the Sugarplums' New Year's Eve party, Commercial Hotel, Terang, from 8pm.
FUN: Live music until 10pm, bring your own food and drinks, coffee van, free children's entertainment, Heywood Town Green, fireworks at 10pm and midnight.
VENTRILOQUIST: Eric Read variety show, afternoon tea and refreshments, Camperdown Golf Club, 2pm-4.30pm.
CEMETERY: Warrnambool cemetery horse racing industry 90-minute walks looking at the graves of riders, trainers, owners, caretakers and blacksmiths, January 1 at 6pm, January 3 at 2pm, January 6 at 2pm, January 7 at 6pm, January 10 at 10am and January 21 at 2pm.
SPRINTCARS: Sprintcar Speedweek final, Premier Speedway, Allansford, 3pm-10.30pm.
RACING: Horses, Kid's Day Out Races, Terang Racecourse, gates from 11am.
