McDonald's disturbance leads to police recovering stolen $60k ute

A 28-year-old Mortlake man has been charged with theft of a vehicle after a disturbance near the central Warrnambool McDonald's restaurant at midnight on Christmas Day.
Detective Sergeant Matthew Laxton, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said Warrnambool uniform police officers were called to near the restaurant about midnight Christmas Day due to a number of people being involved in a disturbance.
"A number of people were spoken to and a man was found with a small quantity of methamphetamine," he said.
"During the police involvement Sergeant Nick Roberts obtained a key to a Ford vehicle.
"Through diligent police work he was able to ascertain where the man had come from and traced the key to a vehicle at a central Warrnambool motel.
"The stolen 2020 Ford Ranger was located and found to be fitted with stolen number plates.
"It really was outstanding police follow-up work."
The grey 2020 Ford Ranger utility, valued at about $60,000, was stolen from a residential address in Sunbury, north-east of Melbourne, on December 9.
That vehicle was then located early on Boxing Day morning, December 26, at the central Warrnambool motel.
The Mortlake man, 28, was arrested, interviewed, charged with theft of the vehicle and bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on a date to be fixed.
He was also charged with possession of a drug of dependence - the methamphetamine.
