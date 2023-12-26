The Standard
McDonald's disturbance leads to police recovering stolen $60k ute

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 27 2023 - 9:23am, first published 9:12am
A stolen grey 2020 Ford Ranger, similar to this file image, was located at a central Warrnambool motel in the early hours of Boxing Day.
A 28-year-old Mortlake man has been charged with theft of a vehicle after a disturbance near the central Warrnambool McDonald's restaurant at midnight on Christmas Day.

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

