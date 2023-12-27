Fellow volunteer's legacy helps upcoming musician change her tune

Since she was six-years-old Timboon's Willow Smith wanted to be a marine biologist, so when she had a change of heart it took everyone by surprise.
Today the member of all-girl band Lisztomania is half-way through her Bachelor of Audio Engineering at Collarts International in Melbourne. She said it was an unexpected development.
"I had wanted to be a marine biologist since I was six, then all of a sudden when I was 14, I decided I wanted to be an audio engineer," she said.
"I've been around music my entire life. I play guitar in a band and my parents have always taken me to gigs - they were super excited when I told them I wanted to pursue this career."
She's now one step closer to her dream with the assistance of the Powell Legacy Fund scholarship. Smith volunteered alongside Ross and Andy Powell at the Port Campbell Surf Lifesaving Club after she moved to the region in 2015.
The father-son duo drowned after their rescue boat capsized during a rescue in 2019.
The scholarship in their name - which is being administered by the DemoDAIRY Foundation - is being used to assist with course fees and equipment costs.
Smith said she may choose to focus on live sound, studio recording and mixing or post-production recording on film or television as part of her studies.
"I think I'll end up doing everything, but probably more in recording and post-production which I really enjoy," she said.
"I'll see where next year takes me."
Smith and her band are set to make an appearance at Warrnambool's Ignite Music festival on February 3. Ultimately, she'd like to return to the area permanently for work.
"I want to come back to the Timboon area but will probably have to stick around Melbourne for a few years to build up a name for myself, then I would be able to work remotely," she said.
