Fellow volunteer's legacy helps upcoming musician change her tune

By Jessica Greenan
December 27 2023 - 12:30pm
Timboon's Willow Smith is able to pursue her dreams in music with the help of the Powell Legacy Fund. Picture supplied.
Timboon's Willow Smith is able to pursue her dreams in music with the help of the Powell Legacy Fund. Picture supplied.

Since she was six-years-old Timboon's Willow Smith wanted to be a marine biologist, so when she had a change of heart it took everyone by surprise.

