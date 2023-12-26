Tools and electronics worth $60k stolen from rural property

Tools and electronics worth $60,000 have been stolen from an isolated rural property north of Colac.
Detective Senior Constable Rob Ashton, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said the residents were away when the burglary was committed on Christmas night.
He said entry was forced to the farmhouse at Eurack, about 30 kilometres north of Colac on the Eurack Road, which is south of Cressy.
A range of tools, including power tools and plumbing equipment, as well as computers and electronic devices were stolen.
Detective Senior Constable Ashton requested at this time of year, when people were away from their homes, that neighbours take particular notice of unusual vehicles in their area.
He said something as simple as jotting down a number plate could be crucial for police in their investigations.
"We ask that property owners lock all their doors and secure their property as well as they possibly can," he said.
"That was done on this occasion.
"And we want neighbours to keep an eye out for unusual or suspicious vehicles."
Anyone with information about the burglary at Eurack has been requested to contact the Colasc CIU on 5232 8296 or Crime Stoppers on 19800 333 000.
