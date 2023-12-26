Man heading to court charged with more family violence on Christmas Day

A Cobden man will have enormous difficulty getting bail after being charged with more family violence-related offending on Christmas Day.
Police allege the man assaulted a woman on a drive between Cobden and Colac among 15 new charges.
Other allegations include a persistent breach of an intervention order and breaching his existing bail conditions.
He was bailed on October 26 after being charged with family-violence-related offending, including making a threat to kill, recklessly causing injury and unlawful assault.
That led to an intervention order being put in place.
Police will allege the man broke that order on numerous occasions between December 22 and Christmas Day.
He was arrested on Tuesday, December 26, and will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court via a video link today for a bail/remand hearing.
It's expected the man will have bail opposed by police because he's already on bail and therefore an unacceptable risk of continuing to offend.
This year there have been 60 women Australia-wide killed by their intimate partners which has led to Victoria's highest court calling for more action within the criminal justice system to protect women.
Prior to Christmas, police were urging the community to look out for those close to them and be aware of the signs of family violence during the festive season.
Figures from the Crime Statistics Agency show in December last year there were 8179 family violence incidents recorded across Victoria.
On Christmas Day alone 358 family violence incidents.
Victoria Police family violence command Assistant Commissioner Lauren Callaway said sadly for some people, Christmas was not a time of celebration.
"Victoria Police sees the devastating impacts of family violence every day," she said.
"Our frontline police attended more than 93,000 family violence incidents over the past year. That's one family violence incident every six minutes.
"While Christmas is a way to get together and celebrate with family it's not always the case for some as police unfortunately see a spike in family violence incidents during the festive period."
Assistant Commissioner Callaway said she wanted the message to get out that if you or someone you know was experiencing or at risk of experiencing family violence, please seek help from police or a support service.
"Police not only provide safety for victims who make a report, they also refer them to support services so they get the assistance they need," she said.
"Family violence is completely unacceptable and bringing an end to this crime is a responsibility of every single member of society.
"There is never an excuse or justification for family violence. This Christmas we need perpetrators to stop and think of the damage they are doing to their partners and their children. Family violence is not a spur of the moment loss of control, it is a learnt behaviour to control others.
"It is important we all understand this so we can look out for the signs.
"If there are people who know they have problems controlling their anger and who may be at risk at making their families scared or intimidated, there are services to call. Maybe making that call is the best gift you can give your family.
"Let's come together as a community this Christmas and help protect our loved ones from family violence."
