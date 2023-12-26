Holiday-makers urged to take simple measure to prevent thefts

Holiday-makers and tourists are being asked to take simple preventative measures to frustrate would-be thieves.
Port Fairy police Sergeant David Walkley said the theft of alcohol, bikes and other unsecured valuables was an annual issue and crimes that were fairly easy to prevent.
"Last night (December 25) we were on patrol through the Port Fairy caravan parks when we came across two youths on scooters, who flipped us the bird (rude gesture) and took off," he said.
"We were suspicious of what they were doing and it's an annual issue - youth committing what could be termed petty crime."
Sergeant Walkley said police were appealing for holiday-makers, both in caravan parks and short-term rental accommodation, to make sure they secured their property.
"We drive past and see four bikes outside a short-term rental and it's just a crime waiting to happen," he said.
"If you are in a caravan park, please, please, put your alcohol and Esky out of sight.
"Lock your vehicles, secure your valuables and put them out of sight.
"Every year we have youths trawling through caravan parks looking for alcohol, bikes and other valuables.
"Put your surfboards away, make sure there are no valuables left on the back of utes. Simple measures will go a long way to avoiding you being a victim and would-be thieves move on to easier targets."
The station commander said 99 per cent of crime could be avoided, by owners of property turning their mind to security.
"Taking police reports on minor theft crimes is time consuming and we would much rather people and the general community just be a bit proactive," he said.
"In addition you may have access to your own alcohol when you want, or be able to go for a ride when the fancy takes you."
Sergeant Walkley said locking vehicles, sheds and doors was essential.
"Just don't make it easy for thieves," he requested.
Anyone with issues about items being stolen is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
