Police demand drivers slow down, be patient, courteous and respectful

Drivers are being asked to slow down, be patient, courteous and respectful as police clock up more speeding fines and charges.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Terang police Acting Sergeant Bevan Marr said local officers had been kept busy with mid-range speeding fines - costing drivers $385 and demerit points.
About 10am on Christmas Eve there was a driver caught on the Castle Carey Road, in the Kolora area, at 118kmh.
On Saturday, December 23, there was another driver clocked at 115kmh on the Princes Highway and at 3pm that day a motorists was pulled over doing 122kmh going down a hill along the Hamilton Highway.
Acting Sergeant Marr there was also a driver intercepted in an unregistered vehicle - which resulted in a $962 infringement notice being issued.
He said that a couple of weeks ago be pulled over a driver doing 144kmh at 10pm at night heading east along the Princes Highway across the road from the overtaking lanes travelling into Terang.
"That was a 25-year-old Terang resident in a dual cab HiLux. She said she was tired and just wanted to get home," he said.
"The driver was issued with a $817 ticket and a six-month loss of licence."
West of Warrnambool, a witness has contacted police after a road rage incident along the Princes Highway between Dennington and Illowa.
Koroit police Senior Constable Brett Thornton said there was an incident involving a silver sedan and white utility at 4.30pm on Wednesday, November 8.
He said police would allege a white utility overtook the silver sedan and then brake-checked the driver, forcing the other motorist to slam on their brakes, before continuing on at a much slower speed.
"The alleged offending driver, a 24-year-old Warrnambool man, is expected to be charged on summons with careless driving and appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court."
A witness came forward after a police plea for information, who provided a detailed independent account of the road rage incident.
Senior Constable Thornton requested all drivers to be patient, courteous, slow down and show respect to each other.
"Anyone going over 110kmh is deliberately speeding. You are putting all other road users at risk," he said.
"And you will be caught and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
"Even when we have drivers pulled over on the side of the road, we have cars whizzing past at 100kmh.
"When police have activated their emergency lights all drivers are required to slow down and show extra care and attention," he said.
Road rules require drivers and riders to slow to 40kmh when passing stationary enforcement or emergency vehicles with flashing lights.
Once fully passed the enforcement or emergency vehicle, the rule requires drivers not to increase speed until a safe enough distance from the roadside incident.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.