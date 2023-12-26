The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police demand drivers slow down, be patient, courteous and respectful

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 26 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 11:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police demand drivers slow down, be patient, courteous and respectful
Police demand drivers slow down, be patient, courteous and respectful

Drivers are being asked to slow down, be patient, courteous and respectful as police clock up more speeding fines and charges.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.