Holidays by the beach the go-to for locals and visitors

The lure of a summer holiday near by the beach has both locals and visitors flocking to Warrnambool's caravan parks.
The Surf Side and Shipwreck Bay (formerly surf side two) caravan parks along Pertobe Road are packed and will remain so until into the new year.
The peculiar practice of Warrnambool people camping in their own town continues, with a swarm of locals setting up for their Christmas/new year break.
But there are also plenty of out-of-town visitors making the most of Warrnambool's seaside delights.
The Dando family from Geelong have been coming to Warrnambool for their summer holidays for close to a decade.
Dad Ross used to come to Warrnambool for summer holidays as a child, and he and his wife Kathryn are now regulars with their children, Annabelle and Louis.
"It is a great location to camp, right near the beach and the parks," Ms Dando said.
"Everything is in walking distance and the kids love it.
"We can't see ourselves not coming here in the summer, we don't plan on giving up our site."
