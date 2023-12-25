Under the Auld Pump: Looking back on amazing stories of 2023

It's time to reflect on a few of the amazing stories which appeared in Under the Auld Pump in 2023.
Can you remember much about the treatment that you had to endure?
"I had to have massive doses of chemotherapy at the Royal Children's Hospital for a year and in between the chemo treatment I would be taken to Peter MacCallum Hospital for radiotherapy.
"The radiotherapy went for 28 days straight. It was pretty tricky with the radiotherapy as they had to hit the right knee and my groin area, plus the right side of the calf muscle in my right leg.
"They only gave me the weekends off from the radiotherapy but then I went back on the chemo. I'll never forget I was allowed to come home from the Royal Children's Hospital after the chemo but because I had no immune system left in my body I would get infections so I would go to the Warrnambool Base Hospital as my temperature would be so high.
"It was like I was going from one hospital to another.
"I've got vivid memories of my time in grade one at Timboon Primary School. I only spent eight hours at school for the rest of my schooling and grade one was done at the Royal Children's Hospital when I was feeling well enough to study.
"I spent a lot of time in a wheelchair. There were complications with my left leg growing. I would have been eight or nine years old when they stunted the growth of my left leg as I tried to walk again.
"They had to put what they call razors in my right shoe so I would be level when I walked and they also had to drill holes in the growth plate in my left leg in the knee region.
"I'll never forget the MRI's - they were really tough.
"I had to lay still on my back for two hours. I couldn't move for two hours, when they were finished my back and legs were aching in pain."
Gary, apart from winning the 1964 Maskell Medal - six times you won South Warrnambool's best and fairest award and represented the Hampden league on six occasions in inter-league games plus you're a two time premiership player with the club.
What stands out as your best football achievement?
"Probably, the friendships stand out the most. Especially those lifelong friends like John McMahon, Ian Atchison, Les Baillie and Max Alexander and coaches like Brian McCarthy and Alistair Lord.
"South Warrnambool has played a big part in my life and that of my family and I look back on it with pride and gratitude."
Tom, do you have a nickname?
"Yes. The funny thing is my dad's nickname is Boots. He got the nickname when he was young working in the racing stables.
"Dad had really skinny legs and he wore boots that were too big. He used to walk around in them and they would make a noise when he walked - hence the nickname - Boots.
"My brother Niall's nickname is Slippers and they gave me the nickname of Socks."
Maddie, away from cricket have you played many other sports?
"I love netball and basketball. I play in Port Fairy's local basketball competition when I can.
"I've got to say the highlight of that is playing in the same side as my mum Brooke.
"I missed playing netball with the footy club this season because I was overseas in England with cricket commitments but I'm over there with them at the netball club now doing pre-season training to improve my fitness levels."
Phil, away from sport what have you done for a job?
"I've been a nurse for 45 years. It was uncommon for men to be nurses when I started in the profession 45 years ago but things have changed a lot over the years.
"My first posting was at the old Warrnambool Hospital. I've came and gone at the base hospital over the years - I think I've had 12 different jobs for the hospital in those 45 years.
"Over the years I've worked in various sections of the health industry including on the wards at the local hospitals, aged care and mental health.
"It's been a privilege to have worked with people at their most vulnerable time and help them have a graceful exit from this life.
It's a big responsibility to be there to assist people to die with dignity and it's also been very rewarding to help with people while their loved ones are dying."
Alan, can you remember your first game of VFL-AFL footy?
"Yes. It was against North Melbourne at the Arden Street oval and I was playing on Keith Greig.
"I'll never forget at quarter-time I kept on looking over at the Kangaroos huddle. I was mesmerised as they had the great Ron Barassi as coach and players of the ilk of John Rantall, Barry Davis, Doug Wade and Malcolm Blight were playing for them.
"Royce Hart and Ian 'Bluey' Hampshire were coaches that I played under at the Bulldogs and we had Frank Goode for one game."
