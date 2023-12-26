Returning premiership Blood will be 'very dangerous', says coach

Terang Mortlake coach Lewis Taylor believes a returning premiership star can play a big role in helping the Bloods reach the next level.
Xavier Moloney has signed for his home club ahead of the 2024 Hampden league season, 20 years after helping the Bloods win its first flag in the league.
The experienced midfielder has spent the past 13 years playing for Swan Hill in the Central Murray league.
Lewis, who is in his first pre-season as senior coach at the Bloods, said Moloney would travel back from Swan Hill to play for the club.
"He's been up there where he's been able to play at a high level and play some really good footy," Taylor said of Moloney.
"It's good to have him back... he's still got a bit of family around here.
"We're expecting him to come down and not just play a role, but contribute.
"I think he's going to be a very good target for us, not only up forward where he'll be very dangerous but at times through the middle as well."
Taylor, who credited Matt "Pud" Irving's role in Moloney's homecoming, believed the latter's experience would be invaluable as the club, who reached a preliminary final this year, strives for more success.
"I know he keeps in really good condition," Taylor said.
"He'll be a big part of trying to get us to that next stage... hopefully making finals again and trying to do something special."
Moloney, who will be oldest senior player for the Bloods next season, has enjoyed a distinguished football career.
Coming through the Geelong Falcons program, he won a premiership with Terang Mortlake in 2004, where he was named best on ground in its win against Warrnambool.
Joining North Ballarat in the VFL from 2005-06, he returned to the Hampden league the next year, with his three-year stint earning him a league MVP award, multiple team of the year honours and another premiership in 2008.
He moved to Swan Hill in 2010, where he has won two league best and fairests, a senior premiership and represented Vic Country on several occasions.
His return to Terang Mortlake caps off a busy off-season recruiting period, with VFL player Nick Shipley, brothers Ryan and Leo O'Connor, along with Fred Beasley, Jacob Moloney and Zeke Reeves all joining the Bloods.
Terang Mortlake resumes pre-season from January 15.
