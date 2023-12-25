Woman back in custody on theft charges after being put on corrections order

Two people are in the Warrnambool police station cells after alleged pre-Christmas offending.
A 26-year-old Hamilton woman placed on a community corrections order earlier this month is back in custody charged with theft.
Police claim she stole flavoured milk worth $4.75 from Woolworths, despite being banned from being in the store.
She also allegedly removed a Mother energy drink valued at $6 from the Lakeside Fish and Chips store.
She was placed on a CCO after knocking a man to ground at a Hamilton skate park and stomping on his face, resulting in multiple facial injuries.
She pleaded guilty in Warrnambool court on December 6 after also admitting punching the same victim multiple times to the face in Hamilton's Gray Street.
When later asked by police if she had assaulted the victim the woman said "bloody oath".
Then on November 28 Austin attended Warrnambool's Premix King bottle shop and berated a staff member before threatening other people.
She threatened to stab everyone in the shop and then left with a 10 pack of ciders she did not pay for.
Police are expected to oppose bail when there's a hearing likely to be held via a video link on Wednesday, December 27.
The woman has an extensive criminal history and is well known to police in both Warrnambool and Hamilton.
A 43-year-old Warrnambool man will also have some issues getting bail after being charged with two counts of persistently breaching a court-imposed intervention order.
There are no other associated charges of violence, but he has a significant criminal history.
The man, who has a history of substance abuse, previously caused a fire in his backyard by discarding a cigarette butt and then tried to put out the fire out by stamping on it with his bare feet.
He was jailed for that and associated offending and has spent a number of stints in prison.
