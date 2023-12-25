The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman back in custody on theft charges after being put on corrections order

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 26 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 8:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman back in custody on theft charges after being put on corrections order
Woman back in custody on theft charges after being put on corrections order

Two people are in the Warrnambool police station cells after alleged pre-Christmas offending.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.